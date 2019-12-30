Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 863,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

DRNA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $37,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,199,826 shares of company stock valued at $122,084,579. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,347,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $16,088,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 759,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 518,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 406,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 351,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 727,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

