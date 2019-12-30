Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Update

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,200,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 17,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 26.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

