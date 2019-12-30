DIMCOIN (DIM) Achieves Market Cap of $70,774.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. In the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $70,774.00 and $308.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.01323248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

