DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Trading 145.1% Higher

DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)’s share price traded up 145.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. The company operates a network of approximately 6,100 proprietary and franchise stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, or Minipreço.

