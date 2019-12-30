Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 239,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAUC remained flat at $$1.03 during trading on Friday. 115,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,667. Diversified Restaurant has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Get Diversified Restaurant alerts:

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.23 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 102,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 678,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,546 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 463,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.