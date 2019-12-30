Domtar Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Domtar has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Domtar has a payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Domtar to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

UFS opened at $38.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.95. Domtar has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domtar will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

