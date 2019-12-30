Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Down 10.8% in December

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 918,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 464,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 164,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $1,860,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 6,595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 649,041 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LPG traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $14.94. 204,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $835.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

