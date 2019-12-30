DraftCoin Market Cap Tops $26,998.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $26,998.00 and $9.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000197 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

