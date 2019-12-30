DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Trading Down 2.6%

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) was down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, approximately 66 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,233% from the average daily volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

About DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.