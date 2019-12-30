E-QURE (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Shares Up 18.8%

E-QURE Corp (OTCMKTS:EQUR) shares were up 18.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 17,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 583% from the average daily volume of 2,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

About E-QURE (OTCMKTS:EQUR)

E-Qure Corp. focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. E-Qure Corp. is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for E-QURE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-QURE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.