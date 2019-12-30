Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 28th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 457,263 shares of company stock worth $1,556,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 122.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 117.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 71,083 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KODK traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 934,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

