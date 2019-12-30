eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $342,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after buying an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,490,000 after buying an additional 127,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in eHealth by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,592,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,441,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 target price on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.91.

Shares of EHTH traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.44. The stock had a trading volume of 368,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,747. eHealth has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $112.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.90 and a beta of 1.18.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. eHealth’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

