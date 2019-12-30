Ellex Medical Lasers’ (ELXMF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.
ELXMF stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Ellex Medical Lasers has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.46.
About Ellex Medical Lasers
