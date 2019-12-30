Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (CVE:EMH) dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, approximately 103,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 665,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics from C$4.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $50.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.48.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

