Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Shares Down 9.2%

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26, 481,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 369,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

