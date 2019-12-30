Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Up 16.6% in December

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE EIG traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,778. Employers has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. Employers had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Employers during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Employers during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Employers by 11.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

