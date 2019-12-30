Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,140,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 13,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,077. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.34.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

