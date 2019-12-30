Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the November 28th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERYP stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erytech Pharma has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERYP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

