ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.20 and last traded at $41.51, 5,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 195,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,151.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.