ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of IPAY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.30. 113,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,459. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

