ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) Trading Down 0.5%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.18 and last traded at $75.18, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6869 per share. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

