ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) Shares Down 1.7%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) fell 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.29, 14,590 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 200,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

