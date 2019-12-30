ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35, approximately 912 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 52,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1868 dividend. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

