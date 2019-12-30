Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.82.

FB stock opened at $208.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $592.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $208.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,083,646 shares of company stock valued at $388,895,738 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,973,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,082,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,154 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 110.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

