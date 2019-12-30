Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $241.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

Several research firms have commented on FDBC. BidaskClub downgraded Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

