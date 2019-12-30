Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 11,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288,518 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $16,751,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

