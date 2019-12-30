Financial Survey: Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) vs. China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZXAIY)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Garrett Motion and China Zenix Auto International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 2 4 1 0 1.86 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Garrett Motion currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.96%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and China Zenix Auto International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.38 billion 0.23 $1.18 billion $4.05 2.53 China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.03 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.84% -9.05% 10.24% China Zenix Auto International -1.72% -1.84% -1.24%

Volatility & Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats China Zenix Auto International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products through distribution networks. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

