First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 384,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 450,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

