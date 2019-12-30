First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra lowered First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.27.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98. First Solar has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $456,432.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,461.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $870,556.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Solar by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,820 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

