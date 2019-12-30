Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong Sells 11,401 Shares

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 11,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$1,519,297.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$606,466.26.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$133.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$129.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$122.40. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of C$90.20 and a 52 week high of C$135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion and a PE ratio of 124.90.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$311.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

