Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0589 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

FLBR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,180. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $29.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.