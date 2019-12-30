Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.12. 8,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,078. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.