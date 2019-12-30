G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $27.57 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.17.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

