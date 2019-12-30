GameCredits Hits Market Cap of $2.76 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $121,254.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Crex24 and Coinrail. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00588958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, YoBit, Cryptopia, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinrail, Crex24, Bittrex, Livecoin and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

