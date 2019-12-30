Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Short Interest Update

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genesis Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 64.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 557,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 1,245.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 911,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 844,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 42.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 1,332,048 shares in the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 84,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,478. Genesis Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Healthcare will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

