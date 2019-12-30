Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

GMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of GMRE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. 427,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $482.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.46. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.