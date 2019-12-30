Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,796. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

