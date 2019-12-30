Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0702 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.