Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA EBIZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.59. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.