Global X Guru Index ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:GURU)

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GURU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320. Global X Guru Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95.

