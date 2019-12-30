Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Plans — Dividend of $0.09

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0901 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

