Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEARCA:CHIK)

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2209 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

CHIK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994. Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

