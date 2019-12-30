Global X MSCI Norway ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA NORW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

