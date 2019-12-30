Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.08

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of PGAL stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $11.17. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,268. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. Global X MSCI Portugal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

