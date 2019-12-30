Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) Announces $0.67 Semi-annual Dividend

Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6668 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

SCIX stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.29. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651. Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.