Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:TFLT)

Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.50. Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38.

