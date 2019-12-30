Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Shares Down 1.4%

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:TGODF) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 515,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 851,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Green Organic Dutchman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.20.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 707.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.