Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Down 13.9% in December

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Green Plains Partners has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.98. 61,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,558. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $323.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.52. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

