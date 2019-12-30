GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Short Interest Up 5.5% in December

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,204.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,671,000 after purchasing an additional 57,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 590,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,901. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. Research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

