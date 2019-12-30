HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,245. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. HC2 has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.78 million. HC2 had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HC2 will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the third quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 31.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the second quarter worth $71,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HCHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

